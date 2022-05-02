PAPA John’s has launched new menu items after it conducted some research into Brits’ favourite lunchtime options.

The fast food retailer carried out a poll in which 2,000 UK adults took part.

Sandwiches, pizza and toasties were voted as favoured lunchtime options and two thirds of Brits are bored of their current ready to eat lunch offering, according to the poll results.

Londoners (69 per cent) took the top spot as being the most bored of their lunches, followed by Manchester (62 per cent) which came in a close second.

The food chain also found that dry sandwiches largely dominated the top worst lunchtime offenders across the UK (33 per cent), with a third of those in Newcastle saying they put up with soggy pasta in stained Tupperware and a fifth of those working in Manchester admit to tolerating burnt toasties.

The research gave Papa John’s the idea of launching Papadias – pizza sandwiches made with its original recipe dough.

Four flavours are available for pizza lovers to tuck in to - Philly Cheesesteak, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni, BBQ Chicken & Bacon and Philly Mushroom.

A Papadia in a pizza box (Katie Collier)

Philly Mushroom is also available as a vegan lunch option and Papadias are available to buy from £5.99 nationwide via the Papa John’s website and app.

Giles Codd, senior marketing director at Papa John’s UK, said: “It’s clear from the research that Brits are bored of their lunch options and on the lookout for a new alternative, so we’re excited to offer Papadias to stores nationwide as a lunchtime option.

“Heading back to the office shouldn’t mean stale sarnies and tired meal deals. Papadias make an ideal lunchtime alternative to enjoy at work or on-the-go that challenges the boring lunchtime routine and is set to be a menu favourite.”

READ MORE:

We reviewed the new Papadias and here’s what we thought.

Philly Cheesesteak Papadia

This Papadia was tasty and creamy and the toppings were a good combination.

We wouldn’t normally opt for a steak topping on a pizza but we’d definitely choose it again.

A Philly Cheesesteak Papadia unfolded in a pizza box (Katie Collier)

There were plenty of toppings on the Papadia and the ranch sauce complimented it well.

Philly Mushroom Papadia

For someone who loves food but doesn’t usually eat mushrooms, this went down very well.

This Papadia was also creamy and we were pleased to see onion and peppers, some of our go-to pizza toppings.

Italian Sausage & Pepperoni

We thought this would be one of our favourites, minus the jalapeños, but this Papadia had quite a kick to it and for someone that doesn’t manage spice very well, it was a little too spicy.

An Italian Sausage & Pepperoni Papadia unfolded in a pizza box (Katie Collier)

Having said that, we think the combination of sausage and pepperoni works well together.

If you’re a lover of spicy food, this could make for a great lunch option.

READ MORE:

BBQ Chicken & Bacon

This was one of our favourite flavours and the BBQ sauce complimented the bacon and chicken well and it wasn’t spicy.

We think this would be a good flavour to tuck into in the summer and pairing it with some salad would go down a treat.

Vegan Philly Mushroom

We also tried the vegan option which at first we weren’t too keen on but after a couple of bites, we came to like it. We put that down to the cheese which was quite strong in taste.

Overall, Papadias make for an ideal lunch option as they’re light and easy to hold like a sandwich.

We can imagine ourselves tucking into a Papadia in the summer when the weather is hotter and when the thought of a large hot meal is less appealing.

Whether you enjoy yours while working or chilling with friends, we recommend treating your tastebuds to a Papadia.

Papa John's branches in Gwent: