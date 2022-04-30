THE return of a popular fundraising event to Newport's Tredegar Park brought a splash of colour to the city yesterday.
The Kolor Dash was back - and more colourful than ever before.
The event is held in support of the work being done by St David's Hospice Care.
It has been sponsored by Western Power Distribution (WPD).
The Kolor Dash is a fun 5k run, walk or jog around Tredegar Park with the added touch of brightly coloured powder paint and entertainment provided by different stations on the route.
Runners along the route will get doused with powder paint, foam, water and even biodegradable glitter for the first time in the event's history.
There was also music along the way and at the start/finish line.
Kolor Dash is a circular route that starts and finishes at Tredegar Park.
Laps are one mile in total.
