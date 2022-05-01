A HISTORIC castle on the Welsh border has announced when it will be opening to the public for the first time.
Hay Castle, in Hay-on-Wye, has been closed while it has gone under refurbishment.
But this spring, the late 12th-century castle, which was rebuilt by Henry III in the following century, will be open to the public for the first time in its 900-year history.
The castle is in the centre of Hay-on-Wye, famous for the Hay Festival which celebrates literature and hosts big names over the course of 11 days.
Now, the castle will officially open as part of the festival on May 26.
It will then be open from 10am until 5pm every day.
Entry will be free, although there will be charges for visits to the galleries.
The castle has been owned by Richard Booth, who is said to have transformed the border town into a global attraction for second-hand book lovers, before it was sold in 2011 by the Hay Castle Trust.
Work began on the castle in June 2018 after £4.5million funding was awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, then a further £1m which was raised by the trust.
The work includes a top-floor gallery for touring exhibitions, a platform at the top of the keep for views of the Wye Valley, a space for education workshops, a new entrance hall, and a café in the former coach house and kitchen.
