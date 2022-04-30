SCOTTISH wrestling star Drew McIntyre has revealed the name of the WWE's event at the Principality Stadium.

The Saturday, September 3 pay per view event is the giant wrestling organisation's first UK stadium show in 30 years.

It will be named WWE Clash at The Castle with the title revealed by McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London’s O2 Arena last night.

The Scotsman, the first-ever British WWE Champion, said of the announcement: “The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too.

"Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get.”

For those who may not be aware the 74,000 capacity stadium is across the road from Cardiff Castle, parts of which date back to Roman times.

Earlier this week world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury suggested he would be willing to fight McIntyre at the WWE event in Cardiff.

The Welsh Government is supporting the show through its major events strategy and economy minister Vaughan Gething has said he hopes it will showcase the city to a global audience.

When the event was announced, earlier in April, Gething said: "Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA."

The WWE's last major UK stadium event was SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.

Tickets for WWE Clash at The Castle will go on sale Friday, May 20, and registration for presale tickets opens on May 18 and there is further details on how to register here.