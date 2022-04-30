LIFEBOAT crews were called out to rescue people in Wales more times in 2021 than in 2020, it has been revealed.
In 2020, lifeboat crews in Wales saved the lives of 37 people - and in 2021 this number increased to 45 - an increase of 22 per cent.
Additionally, crews in Wales were called out 1,057 times in 2021 - 15 per cent more times than in 2020.
The data was released ahead of Mayday, where the RNLI are asking for people to help fundraise for them.
The Mayday Mile is a fundraising event for the RNLI, through which people are challenged to cover at least one mile between May 1 and May 31 any way they choose - be it by running, walking or even skipping.
In Penarth, a sponsored walk is being held on May 1.
In addition to this, a 'yellow welly walk' will be taking place in Penarth on April 30.
Faye Maher, RNLI engagement lead for Wales said: "Last year was an exceptionally busy one for our crews across Wales, but our volunteers would not be able to continue saving lives without the generous support of the public.
"With the increased popularity of the Welsh coastline, we’re expecting a busy summer and are so grateful to all those who have answered our Mayday plea.
"It’s exciting to see details of all the events flowing in and I hope people enjoy taking part whilst raising much-needed funds to help us continue saving lives."
