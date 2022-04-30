A FUNDRAISING event has been held in Newport today - organised by a young rugby player who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year.

Luc Slocombe was diagnosed with chondroblastic osteosarcoma of the nasal cavity last year.

The 21-year-old, who plays second row for St Julians High School Old Boys RFC, has played for the club for 13 years.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer, people from all over Newport and the rugby community messaged me and asked me if I was OK or if I needed anything," he said.

Due to that support, and the support of the Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Lives Vs Cancer, Mr Slocombe decided to organiser a fundraising event at the St Julians HSOB Rugby Club.

The event was originally planned to include a family fun day and a rugby tournament.

However, due to logistical difficulties, the rugby tournament and family fun day sides to the event had to be pared back somewhat - but it still included live music.

However, Mr Slocombe is determined to make the event even bigger in future.

"I’m definitely doing it again," he said.

Luc Slocombe with girlfriend Lauren Greenslade

"It’s all for an amazing cause. The charities help people like myself and without the donations the charities would not exist.

"Please give what you can."

Mr Slocombe was diagnosed with cancer in January last year. What doctors thought was an infection turned out to be a tumour in his nose.

The doctor told him the position of the cancer was so rare it is only seen once every four years.

“The hardest part wasn’t being told it was cancer, it was when they sent me to discuss my chemotherapy plan for treatment," he said.

Luc Slocombe during his treatment

“My girlfriend has been amazing, we’ve been together since we were teenagers and for seven years. She shouldn’t have had to deal with this.”

Diagnosed during the pandemic, Mr Slocombe went to most of his treatment on his own.

He said: “I didn’t have many visitors; you were only allowed to designate two people. I was in hospital for five days at a time. It broke me."

The fundraising event started at 2.30pm this afternoon and will feature live music until around 11pm.

"Most of the bands are playing for free – in support of the two charities who helped me," Mr Slocombe said.

"Just to try and get as much money as possible for them.

"We already raised £10,000 through a JustGiving page, but we’re going to smash that today.

"Everyone has been very generous. This is just what rugby is. It’s just amazing. Makes me feel good."