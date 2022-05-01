A DISPERSAL order will be in place until later today after reports of criminal damage and fire in an area of Newport.
The dispersal order - in place until 9.30pm tonight - has been imposed in the Alway area of the city.
This follows Gwent Police receiving several reports of anti-social behaviour.
The 24-hour order started at 9.30pm yesterday (Saturday, April 30) after officers attended Aberthaw Rise following several reports of criminal damage and fire.
The roads covered by the order include:
- Aberthaw Avenue
- Aberthaw Court
- Aberthaw Place
- Aberthaw Rise
- Aberthaw Road
- Alway Crescent
- Arthur Bliss Road
- Balfe Road
- Henry Wood Close
- Ladyhill - leading to Ladyhill Court
- Ladyhill Road
- Lliswerry Road
- Penkin Hill
- Vaughan Williams Road
Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in or their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.
If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
