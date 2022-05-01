A DISPERSAL order will be in place until later today after reports of criminal damage and fire in an area of Newport.

The dispersal order - in place until 9.30pm tonight - has been imposed in the Alway area of the city.

This follows Gwent Police receiving several reports of anti-social behaviour.

The 24-hour order started at 9.30pm yesterday (Saturday, April 30) after officers attended Aberthaw Rise following several reports of criminal damage and fire.

The roads covered by the order include:

  • Aberthaw Avenue
  • Aberthaw Court
  • Aberthaw Place
  • Aberthaw Rise
  • Aberthaw Road
  • Alway Crescent
  • Arthur Bliss Road
  • Balfe Road
  • Henry Wood Close
  • Ladyhill - leading to Ladyhill Court
  • Ladyhill Road
  • Lliswerry Road
  • Penkin Hill
  • Vaughan Williams Road

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in or their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.