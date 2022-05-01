BARELY a stone's throw from the main entrance to Gwent's newest hospital, a previously neglected piece of the site's history has been revived for the benefit of patients, staff, visitors and the community around it.

Amid the daily hubbub of the busy hospital, it might be easy not to appreciate the green spaces in which it stands, not least the brickwall-bound acre that two sides of the main car park.

But take a while to explore, and a whole new world reveals itself.

OASIS OF CALM: The walled garden at Llanfrechfa Grange, today

The Victorian Walled Garden of Llanfrechfa Grange, near Cwmbran, has been gradually transformed during much of the past decade, from weed-choked wilderness into a community space that from today - during daylight hours - will be open to people to use as place of relaxation, contemplation and enjoyment of life's quieter pleasures.

As recently as 2015, the garden was closed off behind its four walls, silent and gone to seed, the ruination visible to the curious who venture a peek through the cracks in its locked gates.

THEN: The neglected garden in 2015

Originally the kitchen garden attached to Grange House - on the other side of the garden to the new hospital - when it was a private manor, the garden was later used for therapeutic horticulture for residents when the Grange became a Learning Disabilities hospital in the 1950s. All manner of fruit and vegetables were grown in well-maintained plots.

When clients were resettled into the community in the 1990s, the garden became unused and fell derelict.

And that is how it could so easily have remained - but in 2013, when a small group of staff at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board suggested it be made into a community garden.

GARDEN VISION: Trustees of the Friends of Llanfrechfa Grange Walled Garden in 2018, from left - Umapathy Sundari, Chris Parsons, Jane Nehaul, Angela Fry, Binca Wilson and Jan Smith, with 'honorary trustee' and four-legged friend Ben

Ideas were sought for its development, and a formal community group with charitable aims was formed to take this forward.

In 2017 the group applied to the Charity Commission for England and Wales, and became an established charity - the Friends of Llanfrechfa Grange Walled Garden.

By then, the hard, physical work had begun, with undergrowth and derelict buildings cleared, and development of a new layout began.

The garden remains to be completed, though the vast majority of it is now a colourful and productive oasis of calm that the trustees are keen to open up for others to enjoy and benefit from.

NOW: The transformed walled garden is open to visitors

The Friends aim to continue hosting a number of events throughout the year, such as the national “Have a Grow” day in June, and seasonal activities such as fetes and Christmas craft fairs. They also plan to restart some therapeutic horticultural activities in the future.

The garden was officially opened yesterday at a ceremony attended by the charity's trustees, volunteers and associate members, donors, and supporters from a range of public bodies, organisations, local businesses and the local community.

SERENITY: A space for relaxation and contemplation

Dr David Hepburn, consultant in intensive care at the Grange University Hospital cut the ribbon and declared this decade's labour of love - the product of countless hours of labour by a small army of volunteers - open.

"The health and wellbeing benefits derived from being outside, especially in a beautiful and peaceful environment, are well documented," said Dr Hepburn.

"Over the last few years access to outside space has been even more important.

"I am therefore delighted that the new hospital has been sited next to this lovely garden and that it will be open for all to enjoy. What an amazing resource.”

PORTAL: The garden sits just a short walk from the Grange University Hospital

Jan Smith, who chairs the charity, said the garden's opening is a product of the hard work, determination and generosity of many individuals, groups, funding bodies, and businesses that have donated their time and resources to help realise the dream.

Entirely self-supporting, the garden and its Friends group rely on small grants, income generating activities, membership fees, and the hard work and generosity of its volunteers and local supporters.

The charity currently has just under 100 associate members who pay £5 a year to support the garden project. There are around 40 regular volunteers, many of them also members. Volunteering takes place every day.

New members and volunteers are always welcome. To get involved, visit facebook.com/LlanfrechfaGrangeWalledGarden or the website at llanfrechfawalledgarden.wordpress.com

Alternatively, email info.lgh.garden@gmail.com