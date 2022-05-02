HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from April 24 to May 1.

Dean Brockwell

Brockwell was fined more than £60 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 25.

The 34-year-old, of Gwaun Y Cwrt, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling at 40mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on October 26, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paul Davies

Davies was fined more than £200 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 25.

The 59-year-old, of Maesycoed Terrace, Ystrad Mynach, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of the A470 at Newbridge.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on November 12, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Karl Johnston

Johnston was fined £100 at Mid Wales Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 25.

The 31-year-old, of Hill View, Pontllanfraith, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Pentrebach Road in Pontypridd.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on September 15, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tyler Dolloway

Dolloway was fined more than £400 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 25.

The 18-year-old, of Dan Y Gaer Road, Gelligaer, was clocked travelling at 54mph on a 30mph stretch of Greenway Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on December 17, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Kathleen Robinson

Robinson was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.

The 50-year-old, of Third Avenue, Trecenydd, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Oakdale Terrace in Penmaen.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on November 1, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Deborah Brown

Brown was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.

The 52-year-old, of Llwyn Yr Eos, Nelson, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of the A468 at Trethomas.

She was fined £146 for the offence, which occurred on October 29, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

She driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jodi Davies

Davies was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.

The 36-year-old, of Fern Cottages, Aberbeeg, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Brynhoward Terrace in Oakdale.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on November 1, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Adam Lashbrook

Lashbrook was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.

The 37-year-old, of Fflorens Road, Treowen, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Road in Pontypool.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on November 2, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Andrew Halsey

Halsey was fined £40 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 28.

The 64-year-old, of Herrick Place, Machen, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of the A470 at Llyswen.

He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on November 22, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.