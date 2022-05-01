Eagle eyed viewers of hit ITV show In For a Penny will have spotted a familiar site or two, as the programme aired from Newport last night.

The episode, which aired on Saturday night (April 30), saw presenter Stephen Mulhern at a number of locations across the city, and even as far afield as Cwmbran, offering locals the chance to take part in games and activities, with prizes on the line.

Of course, the programme was not live, with the filming having taken place over the course of a few days in late July, 2021.

The star, who shot to fame alongside Ant and Dec on their Saturday Night Takeaway programme was seen at the Esso petrol station in Liswerry, Asda in Pill, and at the city centre’s John Frost Square, and it certainly caused a stir.

At the time, Argus readers were quick to share information with each other as to Mr Mulhern and his camera crew’s location, in a bid to join in the fun.

Stephen Mulhern filming In For a Penny at John Frost Square

And it is fair to say that fun was had, too, as eggs were broken, and pastries consumed – all in the name of Saturday evening entertainment.

Though it was the show’s first trip to Newport, Stephen Mulhern and the In For a Penny crew are no strangers to South Wales.

Having originally started as a segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, its pilot as a standalone show was filmed in Cardiff in April 2019.

Since then, filming has taken place in both Swansea and Barry Island.

His trip to Newport certainly left a mark on Mr Mulhern too, as, during an appearance on This Morning following his trip here, he made mention of his experience with one taxi driver in the city.

He revealed that upon arriving in Newport, he asked a local taxi driver for some top tips about the best things to do here – before being told to go to Cardiff.

Mr Mulhern said: “We’re filming (In For a Penny) at the moment. We were in Wales, in Newport in Wales, yesterday. I got back last night. Have you ever been to Newport?

“So I got out of the station, I got in a taxi, to go to the hotel, and I said to the taxi driver, ‘give us a bit of info about Newport. What’s it like, what’s the best thing about Newport, what do you think I should do.’

“He said go to Cardiff.”

While the hosts both laughed, the final word did go to Newport, with Mr Mulhern saying: “But Newport, they delivered.”

The episode can be watched on ITV Hub – ITV’s on demand service, here.