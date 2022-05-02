TWO senior staff members at a secondary school in Gwent which is currently in special measures are leaving, it has been confirmed.

Both the executive head teacher and head of school at Cwmbran High School are set to depart “earlier than originally planned”.

It is understood that both Diane Gill, executive head teacher and Matthew Cook, head of school, will depart at the end of the school year in July.

The pair arrived at the school in January 2021, as part of a formal partnership between Cwmbran High School and Cardiff’s Cantonian High School.

But, with the Cardiff school becoming part of a super-school, combining three secondary schools in one, it is understood that “due to the demands of planning a significant new build on the current Cantonian High School site”, both Mrs Gill and Mr Cook decided to hand in their notices in Cwmbran.

The news was confirmed to parents and guardians of school pupils in a letter, sent by Janine English, chair, and Lyndon Puddy, vice chair of the school’s Interim Executive Board (IEB).

Meanwhile, Torfaen County Council has confirmed that interviews for a replacement are soon set to start, with a new head teacher to be in place for the new academic year, which starts in September 2022.

The new head teacher will be joining a school which has been in special measures since an Estyn visit in October 2018.

Less than a year later, Torfaen County Council applied to Welsh Government to replace the governing body with an IEB in July, amid concerns “children are being let down” and “insufficient progress” was being made.

What has been said about the upcoming departures?





The letter, jointly signed by the IEB’s chair and vice chair, Janine English, and Lyndon Puddy, read: “I write to inform you that Mrs Gill, executive head teacher and Mr Cook, head of school, will return to Cantonian High School earlier than originally planned due to the demands of planning a significant new build on the current Cantonian High School site.

“Mrs Gill and Mr Cook have made an extremely positive impression during their time at Cwmbran High School. Their approach and vision ensure that we now have a very stable foundation on which we can continue to move forward.

“Although Mrs Gill and Mr Cook will be very much missed by pupils, staff, the IEB and the wider community, the timing is appropriate, in that we have now begun the process to seek a substantive head teacher to join us at Cwmbran High School and lead the school on our continued journey out of special measures.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish Mrs Gill and Mr Cook every success with the new build and everything that encompasses.

“We would also like to thank the parents/carers, learners and staff for their continued support and commitment and reassure you that sound progress is being made.

“We are excited by what the future holds for Cwmbran High School and look forward to continuing to support the school through this period of transition.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Torfaen County Council said: “The executive head teachers will finish their joint role at the end of the summer term and return to Cantonian High School.

“The head teacher vacancy has been widely advertised and has now closed for applications.

“The shortlisting process has started and interviews will take place shortly with a new head teacher appointed to start in time for the new academic year in September 2022.”