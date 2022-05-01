The opening date for a cake shop in Newport which is set to specialise in sweet treats has been revealed.

Anyone passing by the former Holy Cheesus café on Bridge Street on the edge of the city centre in recent weeks will have seen signs advertising Bakehouse Cakes.

But, nearly three months after the signs were put up, a great deal of mystery surrounded the site, with little information made available.

Now, more information has been made available – including an opening date.

Work has taken place inside the small premises which overlooks the railway line, in order to transform the premises from a grilled cheese nirvana to cake and dessert paradise.

With the finishing touches being made, Bakehouse Cakes is set to open to the public on Tuesday, May 3, at 9am.

Before and after: The former Holy Cheesus site is set to open as Bakehouse Cakes

Days later, on Friday (May 6), a “grand opening with special offers and discounts” will take place.

Initially, it was set to open on Friday, April 29, before a last minute delay pushed the opening to the other side of the bank holiday.

It has been confirmed that customers will be able to order a selection of hot drinks to take away, or enjoy in the small café section of the store.

But unsurprisingly, the bread and butter of the menu is likely to be cakes, brownies, and sweet treats.

It can be confirmed that the business is being operated by the existing Newport based Bakehouse business, an online based custom order cake and cupcake business.

They have confirmed news of their upcoming store opening on their Facebook page.

Empty space brought back to life

Newport has an unwelcome distinction of having a great deal of empty retail space, and as a result, news that empty units are being brought back into use is welcome news.

It is worth noting, that 42 Bridge Street is not one of the longer term empty units, having been in use by Holy Cheesus up until Christmas Eve 2021.

They moved as part of a relocation to a bigger premises with better opening hours.

A few short weeks after leaving Bridge Street, they set up shop just yards away, at the old Rogue Fox coffee shop premises on Clytha Park Road – with that café having also relocated to a new site in recent months.

Newport: The epicentre for cake?





News of a new cake seller in the area will come as a boost for the city, which already boasts a strong cake shop presence.

In the city centre, Eggfree Cake Box opened its doors last year, while a number of businesses have been trading in and around the city – and neighbouring towns such as Risca and Blackwood.

One thing is for certain – fans of cakes in Newport and Gwent won’t be left wanting any time soon.

Late last year, the Argus reached out to our readers, asking you for your favourite local cake makers, and our post received a staggering response, with more than 1,400 comments.

You can find out which cake makers are highly rated by our readers right here.

More information can be found on the Bakehouse Cakes Facebook page here.