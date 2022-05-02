A GWENT branch of popular coffee chain Costa has announced a major change to its store, after an incident which saw its customer toilets vandalised.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the Costa drive-through branch on Blaina Road in Brynmawr was subject to an act of vandalism.

While exact details are not known, it is understood that that on Sunday evening (May 1), damaged was caused to the customer toilets.

And, as a result, management at the Blaenau Gwent store have introduced a change to customer access to the branch.

Going forward, children will only be allowed into the café one at a time – unless accompanied by an adult.

What’s more, children and teenagers will only be able to order food and drinks for takeaway, and will not be allowed to dine in store.

Confirming their rule change on their local Facebook page, store management acknowledged that “not all teenagers should be tarred with the same brush”.

But, continuing, they said that this was the only way that they could manage the risk of future incidents at this time.

It is understood that CCTV of the alleged incident will be handed to Gwent Police today - Tuesday, May 2.

Statement from Costa Brynmawr in full

A post on the Costa Coffee drive-through in Brynmawr’s social media pages reads: “After tonight’s vandalism of our customer toilets, we have been led to make the following changes.

“All children unless accompanied by an adult will only be allowed in store one at a time and will be offered takeaway only.

“We 100 per cent understand that not all teenagers should be tarred with the same brush however this isn’t something we can manage and the minority always spoil it for the few.

“CCTV will be handed into the police tomorrow.”