Financial services company Admiral has been recognised as a Great Place to Work in the UK for the 22nd consecutive year.

Admiral, which has a base in the centre of Newport, was named the fourth best super large workplace (1,001+ employees) in the UK by the Great Place to Work Institute, the global authority on workplace culture.

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, Admiral Group CEO, said: “I’m so proud to see Admiral ranked fourth in this list as we work hard to create an inclusive workplace where all our colleagues feel they can be themselves.

"This is the 22nd consecutive year we’ve been recognised by the Great Place to Work Institute in the UK. This a testament to our colleagues and our very special culture. We believe that people who like what they do, do it better and I’m so grateful to all my colleagues for their enthusiasm, their passion and empathy with customers which makes Admiral a fantastic place to work.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, said: “Even in times of agonising uncertainty, at Best Workplaces the shared mantra of ‘purpose over profit’ has stood firm. We’re incredibly proud to recognise the 290 companies on our list for their outstanding workplace cultures, and unwavering commitment to supporting employees so they can deliver the best strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges.”

Highlights from Admiral’s colleague survey results showed that 87 per cent of colleagues rated the company as a great place to work, 96 per cent believed it is a friendly place to work and 86 per cent felt the company supported workplace wellbeing.

Admiral employs more than 11,000 colleagues in eight different countries across the world, with almost 8,000 in the UK in its South Wales offices. Most of the group’s operations around the world enter the Great Place to Work competition in their respective countries, and all announced so far have placed in the top 10.