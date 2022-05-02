Newport-based Acorn recruitment has pledged to make a donation for every permanent job placement it makes in 2022 and support the planting of at least 200 trees or metres of hedgerow in local communities UK-wide, as part of its 30th year celebrations.

The business is working in partnership with the Tree Council to help plant hundreds of trees in its name.

With more than 450 permanent hires set to be made across the course of the year, the planting of trees and hedgerows in communities across the UK will be funded by the recruiter at the same time, with Acorn staff making the first cut of the soil in person at a special tree planting day in Hampshire.

Louise Bevan, director of operations for Public Sector, and Catherine Evans, regional sales director, planted hundreds of hedgerow whips and seven trees as part of a team of 30 attending a volunteer day held with Network Rail and wildlife specialist Naturetrek at Alton, near Basingstoke.

Louise said: “It was a wonderful feeling, as representatives of Acorn, to think about how the work we put into planting those trees on one day alone will affect the next generation in years to come, and in many ways working in recruitment is very similar.

“As a team, we are working daily to support and shape the ongoing development of a wide range of industries across all UK sectors today, so that there may be continued and ever improved prospects and opportunities for the workforce of tomorrow.”

Established in 1992 in Newport, Wales, Acorn as a company has continued to expand and grow ever since, and is now preparing to mark its 30th year in business with more than 30 branches operating on a global scale, and more than 15 specialist divisions to its name.

Working in partnership with The Tree Council, Acorn’s pledge to care for our environment and our planet’s future is just one of the many ways it is working to get its fourth decade in business off to a flying start.