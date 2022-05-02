EVENTS are making a comeback in Newport - with the Riverfront Theatre launching its first summer season since 2019.

The theatre has a packed programme of comedy, dance, drama, music, and family fun over the next four months.

Here’s what’s on this May...





People can have an audience TV’s most experienced, highest ranking and most decorated SAS leader and sniper Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham on Wednesday, May 5.

Music fans can go to Hello Again: A Tribute to Neil Diamond, on Thursday, May 5.

And the music scene will be stayin’ alive with You Win Again: Celebrating the Music of the Bee Gees on Friday, May 6, and people can join the dancin’ party with Showaddywaddy on Friday May 13.

Travel back in time with 80s Mania, Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael on Saturday, May 14.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which includes projection photos and original film footage and is celebrating 50 years, will be at Riverfront Theatre on Tuesday, May 17.

The Story of Guitar Heroes – featuring classic hits by the UK’s guitar legends – will be on Thursday, May 19, while tribute act The Sound of Springsteen will take to the stage on Wednesday, May 25.

For those looking for a laugh Scott Bennett – an in-demand comedy writer who recently recorded his debut on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo – will bring Scott Bennett: Great Scott to Riverfront Theatre on Friday, May 13. This is suitable for people aged 14+.

Meanwhile, a one-act duet dance work – inviting the audience to reach within and embrace their inner sanctuary – will have two evenings at Riverfront Theatre:

Friday, May 20;

Saturday, May 21.

The Sanctuary is created by Wales based choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis. It includes original writing compositions by up-and-coming writer, Tomos O’Sullivan, and music by various artists, including American vocalist Lashondra Lankford.

Monthly regulars will continue throughout May. This includes:

Lunch time Concerts on the first Wednesday of the month;

Day time comedy club for parents of under 18-month-old, Aftermith, on the last Tuesday of the month;

Comedy shed on the last Friday of the month.

The venue also has weekly workshops and a programme of cinema screenings.

Find out more and book tickets online at newportlive.co.uk/Riverfront or call the Box Office on 01633 656679.