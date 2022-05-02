KYLIE Minogue and Jason Donovan are returning to Neighbours for the soap’s series finale.

Ms Minogue and Mr Donovan starred in more than 700 Neighbours episodes between them between 1986 and 1989 as they portrayed Scott and Charlene Robinson.

Announcing their return to the show, Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison said: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale.

“It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I'm sure it will be for our viewers.”

Earlier this year, Neighbours announced it will cease production of the long-running Australian soap in June.

The future of the show had been in doubt after Channel 5 last month confirmed it would stop airing the show.

In March, the show’s Twitter account said: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

The daytime drama about the residents of Ramsay Street has been shown on UK television for more than 30 years and launched the careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie.