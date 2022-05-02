HE MADE a career out of rescuing hostages and protecting VIPs, but now a former soldier-turned-television star is set to embark on his latest mission – hosting an event in Newport.

Best known for his work on Channel 4 programme SAS: Who Dares Wins, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham is a decorated former sniper, and is embarking on a UK-wide tour to share stories from his life and career.

And, on Wednesday, May 4, he is set to visit Newport’s Riverfront Theatre, for An Audience with Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham.

Given the nature of his career to date, a Newport audience is not likely to be his toughest test – but with a question and answer session taking place with those in attendance, all bets are off.

The audience in attendance will also be given the opportunity to find out more about one of television’s toughest characters.

But, while best known for his television work among the wider public, he joined the Parachute Regiment in 1983 and served until 1991.

From here, he joined the SAS in 1991 as a mountain troop specialist.

And, after his time in the military, he became a private bodyguard, looking after big name stars such as Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe, Sir Michael Caine, and Tom Cruise.

He has been given an MBE by the Queen for leading a hostage rescue mission and has received the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.

The event as Newport’s Riverfront Theatre will be hosted by endurance runner and World Record holder Mark Llewhellin.

Tickets are on sale at a price of £26.50 and some remain at this time.

The event is advertised as being suitable for those aged 14 or above.

Along with the question and answer session, there will also be a meet and greet opportunities.

More information can be found online here.