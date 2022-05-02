URBAN foxes are well known for being bold as brass but this one takes the biscuit – or should that be trainer?

Filmed walking into the home of former Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac, it shows no fear as it strolls from the garden, in through the open bi-fold doors.

The Irish broadcaster appeared to be relaxing with a book when the unexpected intruder turned up.

Staying quiet at first, perhaps to prevent scaring away her guest, as the fox selects one of her trainers to make off with, Annie can be heard shouting: “No, no, no! Oi, give me my shoe back! Put that.. oi!”

A fox just walked into my kitchen and ran off with one of my trainers. It was a mint green suede Nike AF1. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/VNjp37oFtc — Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) April 30, 2022

The 43-year-old mother of two, whose real name is Annie Macmanus, tweeted out a video of the incident to her 673,000 follwers saying: “A fox just walked into my kitchen and ran off with one of my trainers. It was a mint green suede Nike AF1.”

Foxes with a shoe fetish

And it appears this isn't an isolated incident with several people replying to the tweet saying they have experienced the same thing.

Amanda Yeardsley said: "A fox stole one of my son’s shoes from outside the door of place we were staying just outside Rome. What do they do with them?"

While Sonia Spriggs proves this kind of behaviour is nothing new as it happened to her almost 20 years ago.

She said: "We had a fox run off with one of my sons wellies when he was 3. His favourite blue wellies with footballs on. He was devastated as it ran off down the garden with it. I still don’t think he has got over the trauma and he is 22 now!"

Perhaps this explains all those lone shoes randomly dotted around the place.