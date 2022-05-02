MARKING Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday on Monday, she has been pictured with the family cocker spaniel, Orla.
The young royal, surrounded by bluebells, was snapped by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk this weekend.
The princess, sitting cross legged and beaming in each of the three photographs, is also pictured in one with her arm around her pet pooch.
Photography by the Duchess of Cambridge
Kate is a keen amateur photographer, and in 2017 she accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.
She regularly releases images of her children to mark important occasions like birthdays.
Last year, a picture of Charlotte looking happy and relaxed in a floral summer dress was released to mark her sixth birthday.
For her fifth birthday, William and Kate’s middle child was pictured helping her brothers and their parents to load a van with food and delivering meals for people in need in Norfolk.
Princess Charlotte
The birthday girl’s full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.
She was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, central London, at 8.34am on May 2, 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.
Charlotte has been seen in public on two occasions recently. She was with her parents and brother, Prince George, at the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on April 17.
On March 29 she was with her parents and George for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey for what was the Cambridge children’s first outing at a major church event.
