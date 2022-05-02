RNLI volunteers have been praised for their bravery after they were called to a boat on fire.

Barry Dock RNLI volunteers launched to a burning 55-foot boat which was on fire, south of Aberthaw, on the weekend.

At around 10.35pm on Saturday, April 30, volunteers were requested to the scene of the fire – the man and woman who had been onboard had already escaped the boat on a life raft.

A spokesman for Barry Dock RNLI said:

“The two people on board had abandoned the vessel and taken to the life raft as the flames engulfed the vessel.

“The pilot vessel, Bristol Interceptor, was first on scene and took the two casualties aboard.

“The Barry Dock all-weather lifeboat made best speed to the location of both vessels, 1.5 miles south of Aberthaw.”

Once volunteers from Barry Dock RNLI arrived at the scene, they boarded Bristol Interceptor where they treated a person with an ankle injury.

Speaking to our sister title, The National, press officer for Barry Dock Lifeboat Nigel Parry said: “Our crew has a paramedic on board and he was able to treat an ankle injury.

“Fortunately due to their good planning they had a life raft and a grab bag which usually contains flares and maybe a radio.”

The all-weather lifeboat stayed at the scene, but the burning boat eventually sunk.

The burning boat sunk (Picture: Barry Dock RNLI)

Paul Davenport, who lives in Rhoose and called the coastguard after seeing red distress flares go up, praised the RNLI for doing an “amazing job”.

Mr Davenport said:

“I saw this happen last night and called the coastguard. Three red flares went up. All safe I believe. “It was eerie watching the flares go up, I was facing out the garden on the laptop and saw it all as it happened. "Could have been fatal, the RNLI do an amazing job.”

What is the RNLI?





The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the UK and Republic of Ireland coasts.

The RNLI operates more than 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and, in a normal year, more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.