AMERICAN country music singer, Naomi Judd, has passed away aged 76.

Her daughters Ashley and Wynonna confirmed the news in a statement.

Judd rose to fame as part of the country music duo, The Judds, which she performed in alongside her daughter Wynonna.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Ashley and Wynonna wrote: “Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy.

“We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public.

“We are in unknown territory.”

Judd’s career spanned almost three decades and she was awarded a Grammy for country song of the year with The Judds’ hit Love Can Build A Bridge.

The Judds were due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and recently announced they would be going on tour together for the first time in over a decade.

Celebrities pay tribute to Naomi Judd

American actress Kristin Chenoweth paid tribute to Judd on Twitter, she said: “I had the honour of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind.

“Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go.”

Judd was born in Kentucky and worked as a nurse before forming the band with her daughter.

Judd’s youngest daughter Ashley became an actor, known for her roles in such movies as Kiss The Girls, Double Jeopardy and Heat.

American singer Carrie Underwood sent her love to the Judd family, writing on Twitter: “Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…”

The band also won nine Country Music Association Awards and seven awards from the Academy of Country Music.

In 1991 Judd was diagnosed with hepatitis C. The Judds subsequently announced the band would be coming to an end.

The mother and daughter duo earned a total of five Grammy Awards for hits including Why Not Me and Give A Little Love.

American TV host Andy Cohen paid tribute to Judd, saying: “I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit.”

Actress Kristen Johnston also expressed her sadness after hearing of Judd’s death, tweeting: “I’m so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family.”

In addition to her two daughters, Judd is survived by her second husband Larry Strickland who is also a singer and previously sang with Elvis Presley.