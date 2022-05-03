A SUSTAINABLE festival in Gwent will celebrate ten years when it returns later this year.

Multi-award-winning festival, The Green Gathering, will take over Piercefield Park, near Chepstow, from August 4 to August 7.

People are being challenged to dress up at the festival – without buying anything new – creating outrageous, sparkly, dramatic, and silly combinations from what they already own.

“Just slip your glad-rags into your bag and emerge from your tent like a beautiful butterfly,” said a spokeswoman for Green Gathering.

Green Gathering 2022 will host a line-up of festival favourites and up-and-coming talent showcasing music, cabaret, comedy, and poetry; this will include some of the postponed 2021 bands along with new acts.

Look out for boogie act Rosco Shakes, folk singer-songwriter Hannah Scott, foot-stomping festival band One Eyed God, and alternative hip hop collective The High Breed. 

As part of the festival’s pledge to promote female artists acts will include:

  • Trio Hands of the Heron, who move effortlessly between choral folk and chamber pop;
  • Songwriter and singer Little Sparrow;
  • Soulful singer Anne-Marie Allen;
  • Maditronique which creates “electro art-pop for weirdos”.

This year there will be a new grove of trees, planted on the site by festival organises and volunteers, which will include oak, hazel, blackthorn, birch and crab apple. This will offer a space to relax and connect with nature.

Moon Loos will launch this year, offering dedicated toilets for people having periods. They will be well-lit with a private area for handwashing and washing reusable period wear.

The Green Gathering is a family friendly event, with activities across the festival site, including:

  • The kids’ garden with playshops, facepainting, games and more;
  • The village green with activities and workshops for older kids and families;
  • Teens’ space, which will be run by Wye Circus for 2022, and include workshops, games, music, trapeze, crafts, and more.  

The festival will also include speakers and campaigns with a focus on protecting the planet and living sustainably, which is also promoted via Green Gathering’s digital platforms.

Find out more or book tickets online at greengathering.org.uk