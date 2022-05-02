POLICE are appealing for information after a man from Gwent was reported missing.

The man, named only as Ashley, was last seen in the Brecon and Sennybridge areas of Powys on Sunday afternoon (May 1, 2022).

But, the 32-year-old, who is from the Caerphilly area, has not been seen since, and as a result Dyfed Powys Police has issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him.

No information as to what he was last seen wearing has been given at this time.

But, the force has supplied a picture of Ashley, and are asking for anyone who might have seen him, to come forward.

Anyone who has information as to his whereabouts is also asked to contact the mid Wales based police force.

They can be contacted via email on 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, over the telephone at 101, or online here.

Anyone who gets in touch is asked to quote reference DP-20220501-228.

Police appeal in full

A missing person appeal from Dyfed Powys Police reads: “Can you help us find 32 year old Ashley, from the Caerphilly area?

“He was last seen in the Brecon and Sennybridge areas yesterday afternoon (Sunday, May 1, 2022).

“Have you seen Ashley, or do you have info that might help us find him? Please, let us know.

“Quote reference: DP-20220501-228

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”