A FAMILY has walked 228 miles from Essex to Barry Island in just 12 days.

Walk for Pia was established by the family of Pia Eaves (formerly Armelin), who grew up in Barry, and died with pancreatic cancer – aged 54 – in September 2021.

While mourning their loss, Mrs Eaves' family wanted to do something positive in her memory and raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

She was an avid fan of Gavin and Stacey, and took comfort in the comedy classic by watching it while undergoing treatment. This inspired her loved ones to take on the mammoth challenge: leaving the character Gavin's hometown - Billericay in Essex - and walking to Stacey's hometown of Barry.

Actors from the show have supported Walk for Pia - including Ruth Jones, Steffan Rhodri and Mathew Horne.

Rugby legend Sam Warburton also showed his support as the family arrived into Wales.

The walkers took off on April 20 and arrived to Marco's Cafe on Barry Island on May 1, which was Mrs Eaves' birthday and wedding anniversary.

The team of determined walkers included:

Mrs Eaves' husband Simon;

The couple's daughters Rhiannon, 21, and 18-year-old Emilia;

Mr Eaves' brother Kevin;

Mrs Eaves' sister Paolo Matthews and best friend Donna Bliss.

Other people were also able to join the walkers for sections of the walk, including the last leg.

The team say they “couldn’t think of a better way” to honour Mrs Eaves, who left a job in corporate banking to become a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

The endeavour aimed to raise £100,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK and Mrs Eaves' loved ones are “so close” to reaching this, having raised more than £93,000 so far with donations still welcome.

Posting about the challenge on social media, Mrs Eaves' daughters wrote:

“Any last donations would be incredible. “Thank you to everyone for all the support you’ve given, whether that be through donations, walking with us or messages of support. “This was one of the toughest things we have ever had to do both physically and mentally, but every step was worth it as it was for mum. "We can’t believe it’s over!”

People can find out more about Walk for Pia and donate online at www.walkforpia.co.uk and find out about Pancreatic Cancer UK at www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk