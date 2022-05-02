A FIRE broke out in the early hours of this morning - Monday, May 2 - near a block of flats in Newport.
Emergency services were called out to the fire in Edwardian Mews, near Rodney Parade , at 3.40am.
A nearby resident said they at first believed it was caused by a group of people, and had spread into the flats.
Although originally called in as a building fire, South Wales Fire Service say that it was a refuse fire.
Police were also called to the fire as it appeared that it had been set by a group of a people, though this is unconfirmed.
One fire engine was sent to the incident and a stop message was sent at 3.56am.
Gwent Police have been approached for comment.
