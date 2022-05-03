IT'S the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year but that’s not all she’s got to celebrate as the value of Her Majesty’s prominent palaces are revealed.

Estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, has calculated some of the most famous residences in the Crown palace property portfolio, uncovered some staggering valuations.

Taking the original price paid for three prominent palaces, and one former royal residence, and what it equates to in today’s market once inflation adjusted, they also found some eye-water appreciation too.

What is Buckingham Palace worth?





Members of the Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards and the 1st Battalion the Coldstream Guards take part in the Changing of the Guard, in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. Picture: PA

The Queen’s main residence was first built in 1706 for John Sheffield, who would later become the Duke of Buckingham, at the cost of £7,000.

Adjusted for inflation, this equates to an estimated contemporary sum of £1.8 million.

Today, Buckingham Palace is estimated to have a market value of £3.7 billion which marks a price increase of 207,693%. Given the property’s significance, however, it’s more likely to be considered priceless.

What is Kensington Palace worth?





Kensington Palace has been home to royals for more than 300 years and was the birthplace of Queen Victoria. Picture: Tripadvisor

Today, Kensington Palace is the official home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, but it was originally built in 1605 by Sir George Coppin.

It was, at this time, a mansion rather than a palace until, in 1689, Queen Mary and William III bought it for £20,000. In today’s money, this is around £5.4 million.

Now, the palace is estimated to be worth £465 million, marking a price increase of 8,495%.

Wat is Hampton Court Palace worth?





Hampton Court Palace is located in south west London. Picture: PA

Hampton Court Palace was King Henry VIII’s favourite residence. It was built in 1514 for 200,000 crowns, a form of currency introduced by the King himself.

Adjusting for inflation, this is equivalent to a modern value of £57.6 million.

Today, the palace is estimated to be worth £1 billion, a price increase of 1,635% since its construction.

What is Windsor Castle worth?





The Earl of Wessex presents new colours to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

The site of Windsor Castle was originally a military base developed in 1086. It was Edward III, in approximately 1350, who transformed it from a fort into a Gothic palace, a transformation that cost around £50,000, the equivalent of £60.7 million in today’s money.

The current estimated market value of Windsor Castle is £497.5 million, an increase of 719% between 1350 and 2021.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “The Crown owned property portfolio boasts some of the most beautifully impressive pieces of real estate in the land and it’s a portfolio they’ve been gradually piecing together for 1,000 years or more.

“Savvy investments indeed and with a number of these properties located in and around London, they’ve enjoyed some of the largest rates of house price appreciation going.

“It’s fair to say that given the unique nature of these properties, they probably won’t end up on Rightmove or Zoopla should they decide to offload them, but it would be interesting to see who turns up to the open house with a potential bid in mind.”