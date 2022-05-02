TOYS, model train sets and classic cars were on show as the Abergavenny Toy and Train Fair returned for the first time since before the pandemic.

The popular event was cancelled for the past two years due to Covid, but this Bank Holiday Monday, crowds returned to Abergavenny Market.

The event saw a range of toys and collectables for sale, as well as model train and classic wooden toy displays.

Outside the market, a range of classic cars were on show – with the weather holding off long enough for onlookers to take a closer look.

And there was also entertainment for younger visitors, including a fun fair, music and entertainers, and face painting.

Jack and Tom Bullock – aged ten and nine – said their grandparents remembered playing with some of the toys on show at the fair.

“I’ve had a really good day,” said Jack. “My favourite thing was probably the red Porsche outside.”

Toys and collectibles on sale at the Abergavenny Toy and Train Fair.

Tim and Maggie Newey had a stall at the fair.

“We’ve had a good day today,” they said. “We always do this once a year. It’s a nice show to come to.

“After two years since the last one, we didn’t know what today was going to be like. But it hasn’t changed.”

Wooden toys at the Abergavenny Toy and Train Fair.

“It’s been lovely – really enjoyable,” said Angela Sullivan. “We have been to the market before but not to the toy fair.

“It’s felt so good for things be resuming to normal.

“The classic cars have probably been my favourite thing, and seeing everybody out and about and supporting the local community.”

The sign from a train which derailed in Abergavenny in 1953 on display at the Toy and Train Fair.

Stan Brown, from the Abergavenny and District Steam Society, was running a stall showing Abergavenny’s rail history.

This included a nameplate from the 6840 Hazeley Grange class locomotive, and the ‘6963’ sign from a train which derailed in the town in 1953.

“It’s been a good one,” he said.

“People have taken an interest. We have had a good day.”