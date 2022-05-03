SPRING is in bloom in Blaenavon following the opening of a new community garden.

Earlier this week, on The One Show, it was revealed that a patch of wasteland adjoining Forgeside Rugby Club would be transformed into a community garden.

This came as part of a project from the Royal Horticultural Society to create four new gardens – one in each of the home nations – to celebrate the RHS Garden Day on Bank Holiday Monday.

The community garden at Forgeside Rugby Club opened with a festival featuring gardening activities and flower crown making. Picture: Mark Lewis.

And on RHS Garden Day, Forgeside RFC and Victoria Wade – a Swansea-based Landscape Architect who designed the garden – gathered to officially open the site.

The celebrations included gardening activities and flower crown making, as well as food made fresh in the garden's pizza oven.

The design was inspired by the heritage of Blaenavon, with rusty steel planters brimming with fiery red, yellow and orange flowers such as dahlias, helenium and sunflowers being reminiscent of the blazing furnaces of nearby iron works that were fuelled by coal sourced from mines including Big Pit.

The 300 square-metre garden has a greenhouse for residents to sow plants from seed, and fresh food will be grown all year round to share with foodbanks in the local area.

Sofia Fieldhouse makes a flower crown with her mum Gemma. Picture: Mark Lewis.

With seating areas, a pizza oven and dining space, the garden provides a safe and welcoming area for everyone in the community to meet, relax, garden in and enjoy.

It can also be used by school children as a learning space and by youth group members to develop their horticultural skills.

Geraint Reynolds, chairman of Forgeside Rugby Club, said; “Nothing ever happens in our village so we’re absolutely buzzing - it’s just surreal.

“We’ve felt so cut off over the last few years from the outside world as well as each other and this garden will become the beating heart of the community.

Forgeside Rugby Club celebrate RHS Garden Day with landscape architect Victoria Wade. Picture: Mark Lewis.

“Being an old mining village we don’t have gardens at home or a community space where we can all get together. There is a big reliance on foodbanks but now that we can grow fresh food for everyone - we couldn’t be more grateful.

“The garden really will transform daily life so the news has lifted the whole town, you only have to walk down the street now to see the big smiles on people’s faces.”

Sam and Shauna serve up food from the pizza oven. Picture: Mark Lewis.

Ms Wade said: “It’s been an honour to design a garden that will benefit such a wonderful community.

“Success to me will be returning in a few months and seeing lots of people out enjoying themselves in the garden which will be in full bloom.”

All four of the gardens will receive an additional £15,000 over the course of the next three years for investment in the garden and groups’ work with the community.