A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DAVID MCVEIGH, 44, of Clos Ennig, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for drug driving.

He was ordered to pay £233 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH ROGER KEMP, 30, of St Cenydd Road, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £3,025 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty after a trial of disposing of controlled waste – building and demolition waste – in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health at Eglwysilan, Abertridwr, on March 30, 2021.

RICHARD SEER, 60, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £775.36 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted depositing controlled waste – black bags wrapped in a bed sheet – in or on land on grassed area on Broadmead Park without the authority of a current environmental permit issued under the Environmental Protection Act.

MORE NEWS: Man threatened to kill ex-girlfriend after turning up at her house drunk

KEEGAN WILLIAMSON, 21, of Plas Islwyn, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £211 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer on May 21, 2021.

KELLI MICHELLE BECHER, 38, of Maindee Parade, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour last Christmas Day.

ELLIS DEAN WALL, 26, of Yew Tree Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty of assault by beating after a trial.

He was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of a 12-month exclusion requirement with electronic monitoring not to enter the Fairwater area of Cwmbran and ordered to pay £898 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

HANNAH YOUNG, 32, of Deerfold, Hereford, was ordered to pay £626 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assault by beating and using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Newport on October 17, 2021.

MARTA SZCZECHOWICZ, 44, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months after it was proved in her absence she failed to stop after an accident and pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Mill Parade, Newport, on August 4, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

DUMITRU DANIEL PITULICE, 24, of Grafton Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the B4591 on September 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.