SOMEONE in the Vale of Glamorgan is a millionaire – and they don’t even realise it yet.

The National Lottery has said a prize worth £1 million is yet to be claimed from a ticket bought in the Vale, and is urging everyone who entered the Lotto draw on Saturday, April 16, to check their tickets.

The winner matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball – with the winning numbers being 2, 4, 6, 35, 55, and 58, and the Bonus Ball was 44.

Anyone who thinks they might have won but does not have their ticket, can contact Camelot, which runs the National Lottery – but must get in touch within 30 days of the draw.

Senior Winners’ Advisor Andy Carter said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

“This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - and look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If no one comes forward by the deadline the funds will be distributed between National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws can call 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

