While it doesn’t feel like five minutes since we were welcoming the new year, we’re somehow now into the fifth month.

Harry Potter fans will know that May has a special day marked in the diary.

Monday, May 2 is Harry Potter Day, known to be the day when we just can’t resist casting all our magical spells.

If you’re looking to celebrate the day, look no further than this round up of Harry Potter gifts from IWOOT, VeryNeko and more, perfect for those that can’t get enough of the films and books.

Those that are also fans of Star Wars have a magic week in store with Wednesday, May 4 being Star Wars Day.

Harry Potter gifts to mark Harry Potter Day on May 2

IWOOT – I Want One Of Those

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace (IWOOT)

Celebrate the big day in style with this Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace.

It’s ideal for pairing with your favourite cloak, whatever the season.

It’s available for £8.99 and is sure to attract the attention of fellow wizards.

There's an offer on currently that means you can buy three products for £20 so now is a great time to add it to your basket with some other treats.

Buy it via the IWOOT website here.

Harry Potter Platform Burgundy T-Shirt

Harry Potter Platform Burgundy T-Shirt (IWOOT)

Look the part in this Harry Potter Platform Burgundy T-Shirt and who knows, you might even get to enjoy your first day at Hogwarts.

There’s currently an offer that gives you an automatic 30% price reduction on Harry Potter t-shirts so you’ll need to grab this one sooner rather than later.

It’s available for £17.99 via the IWOOT website here.

VeryNeko

Danielle Nicole Harry Potter Gryffindor Mini Backpack

Danielle Nicole Harry Potter Gryffindor Mini Backpack (VeryNeko)

Add a touch of magic to your outfit with this Danielle Nicole Harry Potter Gryffindor Mini Backpack.

It doesn’t get much more Hogwarts than this and the backpack could be yours for £74.99.

Buy it via the VeryNeko website here.

Zavvi

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Set

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Set (Zavvi)

If you’re wondering how to spend your day, this could be it – a LEGO building session from the comfort of your own home.

Why not begin a marathon of Harry Potter films and have it playing in the background while you piece the Hogwarts Castle together?

This impressive set is available for £299.99 via the Zavvi website here.

LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig Display Model

LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig Display Model (Zavvi)

If you fancy a smaller project to get your claws into, this could be it.

With moving wings, let the Hedwig model (and your imagination) swoop you into The Great Hall for your moment with the Sorting Hat or to your first broomstick lesson on the Nimbus 2000.

Buy the Hedwig Display Model for £34.99 via the Zavvi website here.

PopInABox

Harry Potter Dobby Funko Pop! Vinyl

Harry Potter Dobby Funko Pop! Vinyl (PopInABox)

Treat yourself or a loved one to this collectable Funko Pop! Vinyl and say hello to May 2 in style.

If you’ve got an empty space on your shelf, this Dobby figure could bring just the magic you need to fill it.

It’s available to buy for £9.99 via the PopInABox website.