There has been another four deaths due to covid in Wales, the latest public health figures show.
According to Public Health Wales, there has now been 7,375 covid deaths in Wales since the start of the pandemic.
Today’s figures (Tuesday, May 3), cover the latest 72 hour testing period.
None of the four deaths recorded in this period occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – the health board area which covers Newport and the wider Gwent area.
But, of the 115 new covid cases reported during this time, 26 were recorded in Gwent.
Broken down by local authority area, there were seven new cases apiece in Blaenau Gwent and Newport, five apiece in both Caerphilly and Torfaen, and the final two found in Monmouthshire.
The highest number of new cases were found in Carmarthenshire, where 13 new cases were reported.
But, relative to population size, new cases of the virus are most prevalent in Blaenau Gwent, where the seven new cases equate to 10 per 100,000 residents.
While the numbers are extremely low at this time, it is also worth noting that testing has all but stopped, with only those in health and social care settings currently required to test, and free lateral flow testing coming to an end.
As a result, only 1,401 tests were actually carried out during this period.
Below, you can find the number of new covid cases in Wales, broken down by local authority area.
Covid in Wales: area-by-area
Blaenau Gwent: 7
Caerphilly: 5
Monmouthshire: 2
Newport: 7
Torfaen: 5
Anglesey: 2
Conwy: 5
Denbighshire: 2
Flintshire: 2
Gwynedd: 5
Wrexham: 5
Cardiff: 10
Vale of Glamorgan: 4
Bridgend: 4
Merthyr Tydfil: 4
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 4
Carmarthenshire: 13
Ceredigion: 2
Pembrokeshire: 7
Powys: 2
Neath Port Talbot: 3
Swansea: 7
Unknown location: 2
Resident Outside Wales: 6
