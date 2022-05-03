A rare 50p coin that collectors 'go crazy for' has sold online for a whopping £150.

The Kew Gardens 2009 commemorative 50p coin is a collectors favourite and has sold on Ebay for £150, increasing sharply from its starting bid of 99p.

Selling for three times its original value the expensive coin is one of just 210,000 Kew Gardens 50p's released in 2009.

According to the Royal Mint most of the coin have landed in the hands of collectors, with very few left in circulation.

However, if you're lucky enough to get your hands on one then you could be in with the chance of making a pretty penny.

Rare coins in circulation

Kew Gardens commemorative 50p coin

The somewhat iconic Kew Gardens 50p coin was released to celebrate 250 years of Kew Gardens, the nation’s most famous royal botanical garden.

The reverse design, created by Christopher Le Brun RA, features the famous Chinese Pagoda at Kew with a decorative leafy climber twining in and around the tower.

Demand for the 50p denomination was not high at the time of release into circulation which explains the low mintage of this particular design.

However, the Royal Mint said: "The Kew Gardens 50p is one of our most iconic and loved 50p coins."

I have a Kew Gardens coin, could it be worth £100s?

Potentially, yes, if the 50p is one of the 210,000 released in 2019 - however most of these are now in the hands of collectors, making them quite hard to come by.

After the coveted success of the first Kew coin, the Royal Mint released a second celebratory coin 10 years later.

The issue of a 2019 year-dated Proof coin came ten years after the initial launch of the Kew Gardens 50p and soon after a major renovation of the pagoda at Kew, restoring it to its former glory.

Originally adorned by wooden dragons, these mythical beasts returned to grace the tower once more.

The 2019 version bears a different effigy of Her Majesty The Queen than the original 2009 version and of course, features the 2019 mintage date, but the Kew Gardens 50p design remains as iconic as ever.

While this reissue gives collectors a chance to own a 2019-dated version of this sought-after design, it takes nothing away from the original circulating coin for anyone lucky enough to own one.

How to check if your coin is worth any money

If you have a coin that you think could be worth a bit more than its original value it's worth checking on the website Coin Hunter.

The website puts the average price range for the Kew Gardens 50p being sold between £150.89 and £161.50, meaning that this particular coin has sold for an above average price.

Currently on Ebay there are a number of Kew Gardens 50p coins being sold on the auction site.