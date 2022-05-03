Two Pembrokeshire seaside locations have been listed in the top ten in the whole of the UK, according to a recent study.
The study, conducted by Which?, considered the experiences of thousands of holidaymakers, in totting up where by the seaside was best for people travelling across the UK in 2022.
The study named Tenby and St Davids in the top ten seaside areas throughout the whole of the UK.
Tenby came joint fourth on the list, alongside Dartmouth in Devon, scoring 83 per cent, and five out of five, scoring highly on beaches, seafront and scenery.
Meanwhile, St Davids finished in sixth place, which scored well on tourist attractions and scenery.
The only Welsh area to top the Pembrokeshire places was Llandudno, while Bamburgh in Northumberland topped the list for the UK.
Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s.
“Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.”
