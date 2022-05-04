ARGUS readers have been sharing their thoughts ahead of controversial US Evangelist Franklin Graham’s planned speech at Newport’s ICC Wales later this month.

It comes after Mr Graham’s scheduled appearance at the venue was cancelled following mounting pressure regarding the preacher’s views on homosexuality.

The controversial Christian missionary has also repeated his view that “homosexuality is a sin” in a radio interview ahead of his planned UK tour.

Mr Graham is to visit the city as part of his God Loves You Tour, and his website states the free event will be held at the ICC on May 21.

Franklin Graham preaching.

Senedd Member for Newport West Jayne Bryant, along with Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd, have accused Mr Graham of having a “long record of preaching hate, prejudice and intolerance.”

Ms Bryant said ahead of Mr Graham’s cancelled speech in 2020: “We should not be welcoming people like Franklin Graham to Newport.

"I’d urge the ICC to follow other venues across the UK and cancel his appearance."

Now, Argus readers have shared their opinions on Mr Graham’s rescheduled visit.

Christine Sillman said: “Please stay away. Your views are not the ones of true Christianity. Or even a reasonable, loving person.

Similarly, Louise Mullins said: “We don’t want you here. Your beliefs aren’t very Evangelical.”

Then president Donald Trump with Franklin Graham

Other readers took issue with the ICC for allowing the speech to go ahead.

Jason Webb said: “It’s a shame that ICC would allow such a bigoted man to attend their venue. It just shows that money matters more than their corporate and social responsibility.”

Lizzie Mems added: “I’m really disappointed that the ICC has chosen to give this man a platform. We should be celebrating our LGBTQ+ community’s right to be who they are in a progressive society.”

Simon Walker said: “It’s free speech. Let him spout whatever rubbish he wants. Nobody has to listen to it.”

Danny Wilson said: “Don’t go if you don’t like what he’s going to say or what he believes.”

In a statement, ICC Wales said: "ICC Wales has received assurance from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) that the content of the God Loves You Tour – UK will not breach any UK laws and that The Reverend Franklin Graham will not be speaking out against anyone, or any group of people, and that his message will be one of God’s love and non-discriminatory.

"With this assurance, the God Loves You Tour – UK has been rescheduled for a number of major UK event venues in 2022, including an event at ICC Wales on 21st May.

"When staging any event, ICC Wales does not endorse or oppose the views expressed during that event, or by any particular individual or group, including event organisers, producers, participants or sponsors.

"ICC Wales offers a world-class venue for events of all types and the venue’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and tolerance applies to all."

MS for Newport West Jayne Bryant has been approached for comment.