The prospect of going on holiday this summer or later on in the year in general might be something a lot of people are eyeing up.

After a couple of years where travel was disrupted by the Covid pandemic, people may think of 2022 as the first year where some sort of normalcy for going on holiday abroad has resumed.

Current information of the size and weight of baggage allowed in the cabin area of the plane will obviously be crucial to know once you have booked that getaway.

It could in fact end up costing you more if you breach these restrictions, so here are the requirements for airlines such as Ryanair, British Airways and easyJet.

Cabin bag size requirements differ between airlines (PA)

British Airways

For British Airways a carry-on bag must not exceed 56x45x25cm, and it must not weigh over 23kg.

easyJet

On the easyJet website it states: "Everyone can bring one small cabin bag per person on board for free.

"It can be a maximum size of 45 x 36 x 20 cm (including any handles or wheels) and needs to fit under the seat in front of you.

"Your bag can weigh up to 15kg, but we do ask that you’re able to lift and carry it yourself."

Ryanair

Ryanair has a smaller requirement size than most for cabin bags (PA)

On Ryanair's website, it states: "All passenger fare types include a small personal bag, which must fit under the seat in front of you."

The maximum size this can be is 40x20x25cm, with requirements for other baggage being found here.

TUI

On the TUI website, it states: "You can take 1 piece of hand luggage per person (excluding infants) weighing up to 10kg and with maximum dimensions of 55x40x20cm on a TUI Airways flight.

"Things like laptops, handbags and items bought at the airport must fit within your 1 piece of hand luggage.

"You must be able to lift your hand luggage in to the overhead storage compartments yourself."

Jet2

On the Jet2 website, it states: "You may carry on board one piece of hand luggage free of charge, as long as it weighs no more than 10kg and is no larger than 56cm x 45cm x 25cm, including any wheels and handles."

If the bag is heavier or larger than this then it will need to be checked into the aircraft hold and you may have to pay an additional charge.