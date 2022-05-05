COULD you give a home to these residents of the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, who have been there longer than any other?

Five mice – Apple, Cherry, Apricot, Peaches, and Chutney – have been at the animal centre, in Hartridge Farm Road in Newport, for a year.

The mice - now aged around two years - came into the RSPCA’s care when they were very young. They were among numerous mice rescues following out of control breeding.

Staff at the centre are hoping to find a happy home for the cuties.

The four females (Apple, Cherry, Apricot, and Peaches) are looking for a home together while Chutney needs his own separate home.

“Multimammate mice are also known as the African soft furred rat,” said centre manager Nikki Tutton.

“Although they are often referred to as a rat they are closer in size to a mouse.

“They enjoy climbing, exploring their cage, and burrowing to find a cosy place to sleep. They enjoy fruit and vegetables as part of their daily diet to keep them healthy. “They are typical of their breed and are a little nervous so will need time to settle and owners willing to build their trust in handling.”

Chutney loves exploring and burrowing, so would benefit from a large cage with space for him to climb, dig, burrow, and explore. He could live with older secondary school aged children.

"All the mice will need a spacious glass home with good ventilation where they are able to explore, but not escape,” added Ms Tutton.

“They will need cleaning out regularly and be provided with fun things to play with and chew.

“We know they would make lovely pets for the right owner and hope we get some interest in them soon.”

If you are interested in these furry friends, call the centre 0300 123 0744 or fill out an online application form on RSPCA’s website Find A Pet.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals visit their website or call their donation line on 0300 123 8181.