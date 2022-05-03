Two people have been left with “potentially life changing” injuries after a crash in Newport.

The emergency services were called to a two car crash in Christchurch Road, at around 7.15pm on Sunday (May 1).

And, police are on the hunt for one of the drivers involved in the crash, “who reportedly left the scene”.

According to Gwent Police, the two cars involved were a Citreon C3 and a Volkswagen Polo.

During the incident, the Polo also collided with a wall.

Two people – a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman – both from Newport, who were both rear seat passengers in the Polo, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

The man sustained a head injury while the woman sustained an injury to her back.

At this time, their condition is understood to be stable.

But, their injuries are said to be potentially life changing.

The front seat passenger of the Polo, a 24-year-old Newport man, was uninjured.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver of the car.

He is described as mixed race, around 5’ 9” tall and was wearing a sky blue puffa-style jacket with dark blue sleeves, black shoes and black trousers.

We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam area, to contact us.

The Polo was reportedly seen in the car park at The Bull in Caerleon at around 5pm on Sunday May 1.

Police have released an image of a man seen in the area at the time, as they believe he may have information which could help identify the driver.

Police have released this image of a man who they want to talk to

Police statement in full

“The driver of the Polo, a man in his twenties, reportedly left the scene following the collision and enquiries are ongoing to identify this person.

“We’d like to speak to this man who was seen in the area at the time who may have information to assist our enquiries about the people travelling in the car.

“Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who was in Christchurch Road between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday 1 May.

“Anyone with details can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200144212.

“You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.”