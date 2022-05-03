A FURTHER two pieces have been added to a series of murals bringing a welcome dash of colour under a busy Newport flyover.

The collection, which have been painted on pillars under the A4042 flyover in Shaftesbury have been created in the style of Harlequin colour patters – a nod to the busy Harlequin roundabout nearby, were completed at the end of April.

Now, the final two murals have been completed – one of which includes two portraits of a Harlequin.

The artworks are easily visible by car travelling in towards the city centre from Shaftesbury.

The latest of the four murals to be painted by Caerphilly artist Paul Shepherd.

Commissioned by Newport City Council, the work is the doing of Caerphilly mural artist Paul Shepherd.

Last month, the Argus met with Mr Shepherd at the site of the murals where he expressed a need for Newport to make more use of street art.

“I originally approached the council to find out if there were any legal areas for street art,” Mr Shepherd added.

“In Cardiff and Bristol – they’ve got legal areas where if you’re an artist you can just turn up and paint what you want to – but there’s nothing in Newport.

“They came back to me then saying that they didn’t have any legal areas but that they did have a job for me to do – but yes, places like this would be ideal for legal street art.”

The Harlequin style art is a nod to the nearby Harlequin roundabout.

The artworks have attracted rave reviews from residents and passers-by, with many congratulating Mr Shepherd on his efforts to brighten up an otherwise quite dark space.

It comes at a time when the street art scene in Newport is gaining considerable momentum.

Last November, a beautiful mural celebrating urban wildlife appeared on the side of a home on Corporation Road in Maindee.

The artist responsible, Andy O’Rourke, said at the time that Newport had huge potential to become a hub for street-art, just like it’s neighbour Bristol.

Earlier in April, it was confirmed that a new street art project headed up by long-time Barnabas Arts House owner Jan Martin would go ahead in the Pill area of the city.

Ms Martin said that her aim with the project was to make art that has a direct connection to the area which would allow people to relate to the work.