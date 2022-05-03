A SUCCESSFUL weekend was held at a Gwent heritage site – with the public able to learn about life in Victorian Gwent.

Blaenavon Ironworks held a weekend of Victorian immersion at their site over the bank holiday weekend (April 30 - May 2) where they were joined by Ragged Victorians who provided insight into what life was like for the workers of the ironworks and those less well-off during the Victorian era.

Picture: Camera club member Robin Birt

“It was a very satisfying turnout,” said Roger Morgan, one of the organisers of the weekend and a member of Cadw’s events team.

“Ragged Victorians portray the under life of Victorian society. When people think of Victorians, they tend to think of the fancy dresses and the high life or the Fagins gang.”

Ragged Victorians provided a real-life insight into what life was like for those working around the Blaenavon Ironworks area, how they dressed, how they acted, what they did to pass the time and much more to create an immersive experience for those visiting.

The members of the group even had their children involved who were given a unique opportunity to learn more about the Victorian era in a very hands-on way. “They loved being involved,” said Mr Morgan. “They were playing the parts to great effect and the public loved to see them.”

“They are very good at what they do and are great to work with,” said Mr Morgan. “They portrayed the people who lived and worked around the ironworks and gave their lives and were having their lives shortened by working and living in the ironworks.

“Some of the houses were built inside the ironworks area so there was a lot of pollution.”

Mr Morgan also praised the staff at the ironworks for their work to keep the immersion through the weekend. “The staff at the ironworks did some tremendous work over the weekend, with Alison giving guided tours in full Victorian dress.”

You can see more images from the weekend taken by our camera club in the gallery at the top of the article.