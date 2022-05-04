A former bar and nightclub in Newport where many memories were created is set to reopen, it can be revealed.

Depending on your age, the High Street venue will either be remembered as Yates bar or Delilah’s.

But, in just a number of weeks, new memories will be made, with the club set to reopen.

Speaking to the Argus, Craig Davies, CEO of the Mainty Group – who operate the Silurian Hotel in the same building, confirmed the news.

He said: “Since Yates closed, it has stood empty for eight years, almost in a derelict state.

“We were always planning on doing something with it, it was costing us money just sitting empty.

“At first we thought about office space or maybe a restaurant, but people kept asking us if Delilah’s is opening up, and we just thought, heck, let’s do it.”

From left - Max Kastanje (CEO, Promagem LTD), Mark Dudley (operations director, Mainty), Craig Davies (CEO, Mainty), Dominique De Jong (COO, Promagem LTD)

But, while people will likely remember the former club as a sticky dancefloor with loud music, the new Delilah’s, or Yates – the name has yet to be finalised, will have a different feel to it.

While late night music will remain on the menu, so to will higher end restaurant food, with plans to open the venue up during the day time for food, before dimming the lights and playing pop hits later in the day.

Mr Davies said: “After the change to the 6.30am licensing rules, Newport died a death in the early evenings.

“We’re looking to change that by serving up dirty burgers and cocktails, and high end restaurant food.

“We don’t want it to be a sticky floor nightclub, so we’re hoping to be food led by day, and playing pop music at night.”

While they will be freshened up, the original wood staircase is set to remain

Unlike the previous iteration of Delilah’s, there will not be a constant dancefloor – though some seating could be removed to allow for dance space if needed.

There is also potential for live music and entertainment, though that is not likely to be the main focus of the project.

What can we expect from the new venue?





It might, on the surface, sound a little strange for a hotel operator to be delving into the nightlife industry.

But, the Mainty Group are no stranger to hospitality.

While their bread and butter is in short term accommodation, with 76 houses across Wales, they also operate three hotels, and recently developed a bar – the indoor garden themed Utopia Bar in Swansea.

And, while the new premises in Newport will not be following in the jungle themed footsteps, it has been revealed that a distinct theme is planned.

Mr Davies said: “We’re no strangers to doing some pretty fancy and crazy stuff with old properties.

“It is a listed building, and we’re committed to keeping the absolute feel of the place.

“There will be an industrial theme – where old meets new.

“Located next to the railway and the new railway bridge, there’ll be some railway themes, and it will really lean into the old Victorian woodwork inside."

A sneek peek inside the venue

It is hoped that the venue will be up and running in as little as eight weeks.

At this time, work is being done to bring the customer toilets back into fit and proper shape.

Beyond that, more work to ramp up the sound deadening – to make sure that customers in the hotel above can still enjoy a good night’s sleep, will be carried out.

What’s more, the venue will be accessed through the existing Silurian Hotel, and from a second, external entrance onto Cambrian Road.

Unlike the Delilah’s of old, once open, the new premises will stay open until 2am, not taking advantage of the potential for a 6.30am finish like others in the surrounding area.