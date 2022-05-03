HERE is a selection of Gwent properties being offered for sale at the Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions online auction which starts on Tuesday, May 17 and ends from 5pm on Thursday May 19

A traditional, mid terrace house, 6 Thomas Street, New Tredegar situated in a no through road position in the village of New Tredegar has a guide price of £37,000-plus. The property, offering scope for improvement, has two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor and a rear yard

An empty single concrete block constructed garage with tarmac parking area for one vehicle, is situated in a cul-de-sac at Dan Y Coed, Clydach. Garage dimensions are 2.5m by 5m. Parking area dimensions are 2.6m by 8.5m. With excellent commuter links via the A465 the Heads of Valley Road, the lot which sits adjacent to resident parking area and open local countryside, has a guide price of £3,000-plus.

This property, at 30-32 Church Street, Ebbw Vale, is located in a mixed use street, within town of Ebbw Vale. The building, with a guide price of £315,000-plus, is comprised of three commercial units and five flats, two of which are two bedroom flats and three, one bedroom flats. Two out of the three commercial units are currently tenanted and all flats are currently tenanted and have good rental history

A substantial semi-detached three storey property, 7 Mill Parade, Newport, comprises a five bedroom residence with a separate lower ground floor flat. The five bedroom property, listed with a guide price of £118,000-plus, is currently let to tenants keen to remain, whereas the lower ground floor flat is vacant and requires improvement work.

A three storey, freehold building comprising a five bedroom residence with lower ground floor offering potential to convert to a flat or extra accommodation is offered at 9 Mill Parade, Newport. The property, with a guide price of £118,000-plus, is currently let to an established tenant keen to remain.

Located in Newport city centre and close to Newport railway station, this mixed use development benefits from plenty of footfall. The property, at 25 Bridge Street, Newport, has a guide price of £260,000-plus, is currently fully tenanted and achieving annual rental of £24,000. The ground floor and basement is tenanted by Martin and Co estate agents. On the first floor is a well presented one bedroom, tenanted flat. On the top floor is another one bedroom flat. There is parking for approximately three cars to the rear of the property.

A three bedroom, semi detached property, at 35 Walter Conway Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar has a guide price £63,000. Within walking distance of the town centre, it is close to local bus routes. There is a currently a tenant in situ, who holds a fixed term AST which is achieving a monthly rental of £475.

Situated in the heart of Chepstow, this three bedroom, three storey property at 2 Hardwick Terrace, is just a short walk from the historic town arch and high street. Listed with a guide price of £137,000, the property has a lounge and kitchen on the ground floor, bedroom and bathroom above, two bedrooms on the second floor and an enclosed garden to the rear.

A four-storey partially converted, traditional bay fronted property at 236 Chepstow Road, Newport, is offered with a guide price of £199,000-plus. Currently arranged as a self-contained one bedroom basement flat, a one-bedroom flat on the ground floor. The other two floors are in need of renovation but offer good sized living accommodation. The property would make an ideal investment property and would be suitable for conversion to HMO or flats, subject to any necessary consents.

A substantial freehold former Post Office building with great potential for conversion either to a large dwelling or to flats, subject to planning, is offered with a guide price of £120,000-plus at 52 Windsor Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool. On the ground floor is the former Post Office counter, hall, storeroom, kitchen and w/c. There are three rooms, kitchen and bathroom on the first floor and there is also a basement and a rear yard with parking.

A surprisingly spacious end-of-terrace, two-bedroom house, 9 King Street, is situated close to Newport city centre. The property, with a guide price of £93,000, was previously let and has enjoyed good occupancy levels historically and would be ideal for buy to let. The house has two reception rooms kitchen and utility on the ground floor, two bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor and has a rear yard.