Nutrimuscle, a leading French supplement brand that has been in the market for 30 years and has now launched in the UK.
Stocking everything from proteins, foods and vitamins, Nutrimuscle wants to help everyone practise their sport for as long as possible and in good health; performance and health are key to the brand.
With the recent launch in the UK, the website now has 10% off sitewide so you can try the products for less.
Nutrimuscle sale items
Some of the products available include:
- Native Whey - The protein contained in Nutrimuscle native whey comes straight from milk, unlike standard whey that uses a cheese protein derived from milk and is therefore much less well absorbed than dairy whey. The Native Whey doesn’t contain any transgenic substances which allows it to have a protein content of 80%.
- MusclePump - MusclePump is a blend of amino acids specifically designed to be taken before a workout. It contains Arginine, Citrulline, Beta-Alanine and BCAA 2.1.2.
- Nutrimuscle BCAA 4.1.1 Constructors - Stimulates muscle development through maximum amino acid supplementation to support your muscles, keep you healthy and improve recovery. BCAAs stimulate protein synthesis, decrease the rate of cell damage, and boost the production of stem cells, which will increase the number of fibers in your muscles.
- Crispy Protein Bars - These protein bars contain 33% protein. The Whey Native and Whey Native Isolate are quickly absorbed by your body and therefore help to boost muscle anabolism immediately after training.
Head over to the Nutrimuscle website to see all the products on sale.
