AN arrest has been made and a woman taken to hospital following a crash on the Wye Valley Link Road near Newhouse Roundabout in Chepstow.
A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crashed into the back of a parked lorry before 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 3.
Two air ambulances were sent, as well as one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance.
Fire crews were sent from Chepstow, Malpas, Ely and Barry Fire and Rescue Stations where they had to use specialist hydraulic cutting equipment to free one person.
A woman who was a passenger in the car that crashed into the lorry has been taken to hospital.
The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
The nearby A466 was closed for some time and caused traffic to pour into Chepstow where they were significantly delayed.
The road reopened at around 8pm the same day.
