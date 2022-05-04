POLICE have confirmed officers are conducting excavation work on land next to a cemetery because investigations uncovered an "object" below the ground.

Gwent Police began investigating the site because of a report of "unauthorised use" of the grounds in Newport's Christchurch Cemetery, the force has revealed.

As the Argus reported previously, officers have cordoned off a section of the cemetery grounds, and markers have been placed on parts of an "undeveloped" patch of land at the cemetery's western edge.

"Our investigations have identified an object below ground at the land adjacent to the cemetery," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said on Wednesday.

"From the initial work we are unable to confirm the nature of the object and we are therefore starting a sensitive excavation of the area."

Gwent Police is working alongside the Ministry of Justice and Newport City Council - which owns the cemetery - while the investigation continues.

Several police vehicles were seen in the cemetery and workers were putting up metal fencing to screen off the area from the public earlier this week.

Gwent Police superintendent Vicki Townsend said the force had first been alerted to a potential incident last Wednesday.

Christchurch Cemetery remained open to the public on Wednesday, despite the fencing and a heavy police presence.

Another path, leading over a footbridge from Christchurch Road to allotments near the cemetery, had also been blocked off by workers.

Map of Christchurch Cemetery and surrounding area in Newport, with the police cordoned-off area marked in red. Original picture: Google

In an earlier statement, Supt Townsend said: "We were called to the cemetery at around 9.48am on Wednesday, April 27.

"Officers remain at the scene and a section of undeveloped land adjacent to the cemetery has been cordoned off while investigations continue.

"We are liaising with the Ministry of Justice and Newport City Council in relation to this report.

"At this time, we are investigating a report of unauthorised use of the grounds."