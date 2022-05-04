Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are reported to have found “new evidence” in the investigation into suspect Christian B.

The reports follow speculation that fibres from the Madeleine’s pyjamas were found in his van.

The German prisoner has always denied his involvement in the disappearance of Madeleine which sparked one of the most high-profile searches in history.

Prosecutor Hans-Christian Wolters told The Sun: “We have found new facts and new evidence. It’s not forensic evidence but evidence and because of our evidence, we are sure he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann. We are sure he killed Madeleine.”

Portuguese TV detective Sandra Felgueira asked the prosecutor: “Is it true you did find something belonging to Madeleine in the caravan of Christian B?”

To Which Wolters replied: “I can’t comment on details of the investigation.”

Ms Felgueira asked again: “But you can’t deny it, can you?” To which Mr Wolters replied: “I don’t want to deny it."

It comes as Madeleine McCann’s parents said it is “essential” they learn the truth of what happened to their daughter ahead of the 15th anniversary of her disappearance.

The McCanns’ post read: “This year we mark 15 years since we last saw Madeleine.

“It feels no harder than any other but no easier either.

“It’s a very long time.

“Many people talk about the need for ‘closure’.

“It’s always felt a strange term.

“Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed.

“These things will remain.

“It is true though that uncertainty creates weakness; knowledge and certainty give strength, and for this reason our need for answers, for the truth, is essential.

“We are grateful for the ongoing work and commitment of the UK, Portuguese and German authorities as it is this combined police effort which will yield results and bring us those answers.

“As always, we would like to thank all of our supporters for their continued good wishes and support.

“It is a huge comfort to know that regardless of time passed, Madeleine is still in people’s hearts and minds.

“Thank you.”