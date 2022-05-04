NEWPORT Magistrates' Court have recently issued arrest warrants for these people for alleged crimes taking place in Gwent.
Rhys Owain Evans, 29, of Leadon Court in Thornhill, Cwmbran, is accused of not appearing to answer bail.
Evans allegedly committed criminal damage and is accused of damaging a Ford Focus on April 2, 2022, in Cwmbran.
He allegedly either damaged the car intentionally, or acted recklessly in regards to if it would be damaged or destroyed.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued after he allegedly did not make an appearance in answer to bail.
Carrie Tiffany Bell, 42, of Tudor Street in Riverside, Cardiff, is also accused of criminal damage.
Bell is accused of damaging a window in Newport to the value of £330 on April 8, 2022.
She was released on bail on April 9, but is now accused of failing to surrender into custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on April 29.
A warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued.
Kyle Johansson, 33, of Agincourt Street in Newport, allegedly failed to surrender to custody after being released on bail.
Johansson was suspected of being the driver of a vehicle and was required to provide a blood sample for analysis.
However, he is accused of not providing said sample on March 12, 2022 in Newport.
Johansson is also accused of failing to turn himself in to Newport Magistrates' Court on April 29 after being released on bail on April 13.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
