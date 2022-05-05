A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSHUA RYAN JENNINGS, 19, of Y Cilffordd, Energlyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Ystrad Mynach on March 26.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHANIE JOANNE DAVIES, 22, of Hengoed Crescent, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 16 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on New Road, Cwmfelinfach, on March 26.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL CARNEGIE, 25, of George Street, Pontypool, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cwmbran Drive on March 27.

He was ordered to pay £466 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN JAYNE, 25, of Drayton Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £169 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport, on March 27.

RICKY AARON COUSINS, 42, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caxton Place on December 11, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATT DAZE, 33, of Coed-Yr-Haf, Ystrad Mynach, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Coopers Road, Ammanford, Carmarthenshire on May 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEVIN JOHN RING, 53, of Caerbragdy, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a double-glazed window in Caldicot on September 28, 2021.

MARK ROSS, 50, of Heol Brychan, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Blackwood, on June 17, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.