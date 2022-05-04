COULD you be the mystery winner of £120,000?

The National Lottery is trying to find the winner of their ‘set for life’ draw-based game -who has won £10,000 a month for one year.

National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets.

The winning ticket was bought in Cardiff for the draw on Monday, April 18 (2022).

The winning Set for Life numbers on that date were 7, 9, 12, 31, 43 and the Life Ball was 7.

The ticketholder has until October 15, 2022, to claim this potentially life-changing prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said:

“We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life. “We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

Set For Life has a prize of £10,000 a month for a year for those who match the five main numbers, and £10,000 a month for 30 years for those who match the five main numbers and the Life Ball.

This mystery winner has matched five main numbers.

People can check tickets in retail or online through the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money – and the interest it has generated – will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. People can call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or e-mail help@national-lottery.co.uk